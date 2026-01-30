The Full Snow Moon In Leo Is Here — & It Marks A Time Of Renewal For You
Get ready to roar! The Full Snow Moon in Leo on February 1st demands that we take charge. How? By fighting for fairness and equality, while simultaneously asking us to care for others with compassion and empathy (sharing this with our frenemies and nemeses will be hard, but valuable in teaching them to be kind). The remedy for upsets is to be sympathetic and fierce, making tough love the best approach. If we are going from a pure position, we can make the world and our lives a more magical and tender place to be. First, we have to be aggressive and loud to be effective in getting the word out about the causes we believe in to ensure people are listening.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
The Snow Moon marks a time of renewal in the depths of winter in the Northern Hemisphere. Due to the weather, the world slows down, allowing us to be more introspective and mindful of the world around us — particularly how we feel on the inside about partnerships and life. By tapping into our internal resources, we can find the strength to make the necessary changes and the stamina to carry them through the season. Centering our energy on what's important helps us realize that a lot of what we focus on isn't. Clearing our minds gives us the clarity we need to grow and evolve.
The Full Moon in Leo is a divine time to set intentions and manifest. If we are illuminating and honoring the repressed parts of ourselves that want to come out, we are on track. We can move forward and soldier on after we release the hidden aspects of our personality and creativity by putting them into play. We're deciding not to back down and to strive for happiness — no matter how messy the journey is to get there. The destination is going to be bumpy, but worth it in the end.
With Mars in Aquarius opposing the Full Moon in Leo, it will be easy to get caught up in drama. Mars is known to instigate affairs, particularly by bringing up past situations. As a result, a line will be drawn in the sand, asking us to fight or take flight. We will be able to choose who is a friend or foe, and how we wish to participate in the matter. We might be pulled into a dynamic that pushes us to exert our frustrations or take the higher ground. Mars in Aquarius quarrels for what it's most passionate about — particularly social injustice. If we feel that there is something that isn't right for the community at large or even for ourselves in personal relationships, then we will get on our soapbox and take a stand.
The truth is coming out, allowing us to hear the good, the bad, and the ugly. Our perception of others may change — not necessarily for the better. Knowing that we have been misled or need to step up protective measures might feel like a dagger to the heart, since we've been open and genuine with those who aren't. Rather than dwell, use it as a learning curve. The lesson is to put a boundary on the relationship to ensure it never transpires again. Fool us once, shame on them; fool us twice, it's not ever happening. Words of advice: Do not feel bad about your part; understand that you can and will overcome anything in time. Never dwell on matters that are in the rearview mirror.
Reflect on the matter at hand and conclude what or who deserves our attention and affection. Even though the Snow Moon is slightly chaotic, Leo energy focuses on our heartfelt sensations. Yes, there are letdowns, but the reason we’re feeling them so intensely is that we are hot-blooded creatures, full of emotions and passions. Our desires guide our actions, and our sentiments dictate our reactions. Do not hold back. Say what's on your mind. Vocalizing the voice within is a great way to be heard and seen. If you're using it, that is what counts most.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT