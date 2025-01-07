Desire, Delusion & The Rise Of Magical Thinking On TikTok

“If you’re baptized by algorithm, the way that young people are, you are primed to believe in ideas of manifestation because there’s no objective truth,” Montell says. “In that state of existential free-for-all, if someone on your For You page has a business set up where they’re going to teach you how to reclaim agency amid all this turbulence [and] all you need [to do] is sign up for their course, or follow them, or go to their live thing, or whatever it is — that's going to be extra appealing.”