Your 2025 Money Horoscope Is Here & Abundance Is Inevitable

As we step into 2025, the way we think about money and wealth is undergoing a profound transformation. Uranus in Taurus, which has been revolutionizing our collective approach to finances since 2018, is nearing the end of its transit, encouraging us to solidify lessons learned about abundance, value and sustainability. Up until Uranus leaves Taurus on July 7, we’re being called to embrace innovative yet grounded approaches to economics, such as cryptocurrency, cooperative business models, bartering, and resource-sharing networks. This isn’t about abandoning tradition altogether but rather rethinking how we save, invest and spend with intention.
2025 asks us to strike a balance, moving away from the extremes of a scarcity mindset or overindulgence and instead cultivating a harmonious relationship with money. This involves intentional spending that prioritizes quality over quantity, as well as awareness of the environmental and social impact of our financial choices. For example, as more people wake up to issues like the fashion industry’s pollution crisis, there’s a growing shift toward ethical consumption and sustainable investments. The mantra for this year is clear: Less is more.
Adding to this shift is the North Node’s presence in Pisces, which emphasizes dreaming of a world where wealth isn’t solely tied to relentless labor or exploitation but is seen as a tool for healing, connection and collective wellbeing. This dreamy, spiritual energy asks us to reflect on how our financial goals align with our values and whether we’re using money to create a better world — not just for ourselves, but for others.
At the same time, Pluto in Aquarius, having recently left Capricorn’s hustle-and-sacrifice energy behind, brings us into an era of reimagining abundance. Where Capricorn taught us about the grind, Aquarius focuses on innovation, collaboration and advancing technologies. However, “AI” in this context doesn’t have to mean just “artificial intelligence.” It can also symbolize “ancestral intelligence.” As a collective, we’re being encouraged to look back at how our ancestors cultivated wealth, often through sustainable, community-based practices like bartering, shared resources and reciprocal generosity. Wealth isn’t just something we inherit in bank accounts; it’s passed down in the form of wisdom, spiritual connection and resilience.
This year challenges us to redefine wealth itself. What if money isn’t inherently “evil,” as society sometimes frames it? What if wealth could be a force for good — a tool to help heal individuals and communities, rather than perpetuate inequality? What if billionaires were known for their benevolence rather than exploitation? By changing the energetic frequency we collectively associate with money, 2025 invites us to view abundance as something that serves humanity’s higher good.
In 2025, all zodiac signs are being invited to transform their relationship with money, embracing innovation, sustainability and intentionality. Trust that wealth is not just about accumulation — it’s about aligning your values, energy and actions to create a life of true abundance.
These collective themes will influence all zodiac signs in different ways. While some signs will focus on letting go of what no longer serves them financially, others will take risks, explore new revenue streams or deepen their understanding of wealth as a spiritual currency. No matter your zodiac sign, this is a year to tune into your intuition, align your financial goals with your values and trust that sustainable abundance is not only possible, it’s inevitable when we view wealth as an extension of our energy.
Find out what 2025 has in store for your financial journey by reading your money scopes for your Sun & Rising sign.
Aries Sun & Rising:
For Aries, 2025 is a year of releasing and rebuilding. With Saturn in your sign starting in May, you’ll feel a push to create a solid financial foundation. However, the North Node in Pisces activates your spiritual sector, encouraging you to let go of material attachments and adopt a more minimalist, intentional approach to money. By donating or streamlining your spending habits, you create space for greater abundance to flow into your life.
When Neptune enters Aries on March 30, you’ll start redefining your idea of wealth — not just as a financial resource but as an energetic one. Be patient with yourself; Saturn reminds you that building true wealth takes time and consistent effort. Trust that the work you do now will pay off in the years to come.
Jupiter in Gemini during the first half of 2025 is your cue to talk your way to wealth. Communication is your golden ticket so say yes to that speaking gig, start that blog or just charm the socks (and wallets) off anyone who listens to you. But don’t get cocky. Just because money is flowing doesn’t mean you can blow it on impulse buys like the world’s most expensive sneakers. Keep your financial swagger in check, and reinvest in your growth.
When Jupiter enters Cancer in the latter half of the year, your focus turns to family and emotional wealth. Whether it’s helping out with a family business, investing in a dream home or even nurturing a legacy project, your success will come from creating roots. And while emotions and money aren’t always a comfortable mix, don’t let insecurities make you hoard every penny. The more you approach your finances with generosity and gratitude, the more you’ll see them grow.
Taurus Sun & Rising:
Taurus, 2025 is a year of financial breakthroughs as Uranus leaves your sign in July, completing a transformative chapter in how you approach money. Until then, you’re encouraged to learn from the successes and failures of some of your financial decisions from the past seven years (Uranus has been in your sign since May 2018).
Travel, education and new experiences could open doors to wealth creation, especially in the first half of the year with Jupiter in Gemini supporting your resourcefulness. Money loves curiosity, and this is the time to diversify your income streams. Start that side hustle, flip those thrift-store finds or even have fun monetizing some of your hobbies (yes, people will pay to watch you bake sourdough). But don’t fall into the trap of hoarding your earnings like a dragon in a treasure cave. Remember, money is energy — it needs to move to multiply.
When Jupiter enters Cancer in the second half of the year, emotional fulfillment becomes your financial North Star. Whatever makes your heart sing is likely to bring you abundance, even if it doesn’t happen overnight. Think long-term investments or nurturing projects that align with your soul. Slow and steady wins the race but don’t let that become an excuse to procrastinate. Get moving on pursuing the dreams that feel slightly out of reach (those are often the most fulfilling), and trust that the universe is rooting for you.
Gemini Sun & Rising:
Gemini, 2025 is a dynamic financial year with both opportunities and challenges. The first half of the year, with Jupiter in your sign, offers multiple income streams and an abundance of creative opportunities. This is a great time to experiment with side hustles or passion projects. With Jupiter lighting up your sign until June, the best financial advice is simple: Just be you. Show up, shine, and don’t hide from the limelight — people will literally want to pay you just for existing.
Your natural charisma and adaptability will draw in opportunities so say yes to the public-speaking gigs, social media collaborations or freelance projects that feel aligned with your ambitions this year. The more visible you are, the more abundant your bank account will become. You’re the main character so don’t shy away from taking center stage.
When Jupiter enters Cancer in the second half of the year, it’s time to slow down and focus on financial minimalism. You’ll make more money by prioritizing quality over quantity — try cutting back on juggling a million projects and instead pour your energy into one or two deeply aligned endeavors. While focusing on less may feel like a challenge, it’ll bring greater rewards. Trust that simplifying your approach will give you the emotional and financial stability you crave.
Once Uranus, the planet of surprise, leaves Taurus after a seven-year stay and enters your sign in July, it’s likely to bring unpredictability to your money sector, teaching you to let go of the need to control and open up to unexpected ways to boost your income. Fortunately for you, the right opportunities are likely to fall into your lap thanks to Uranus’ electrifying and magnetic wavelengths, so your main mission this year is to make room for the abundance you’d like to receive.
Cancer Sun & Rising:
Cancer, 2025 is your year to shine financially. While the first half of the year with Jupiter in Gemini may feel introspective, encouraging you to reflect on your relationship with money, the second half is all about stepping into the limelight.
Jupiter in Gemini during the first six months of 2025 has you focusing more on spiritual than material wealth, Cancer. This is a time to declutter your life and release limiting beliefs about money — meditation, journaling or working with a financial coach could all be transformative. The more you focus on inner growth, the better prepared you’ll be for the prosperity that’s waiting for you.
When Jupiter enters your sign in June, you become the cosmic favorite. You’ll be glowing with confidence and magnetically attracting financial opportunities through your sensitivity and authenticity. Whether you’re live-streaming your thoughts, launching a heartfelt newsletter or offering healing services, your vulnerability will be your superpower. People will want to invest in your unique ability to nurture and inspire, so don’t be afraid to share your story or step into roles like life coaching or spiritual advising. Let your emotional depth be your most valuable asset.
This isn’t a year to play small or hide your talents. The more you allow yourself to be seen and celebrated under Jupiter’s vibrant glow, the more wealth you’ll attract. Whether it’s through creative projects, leadership roles or entrepreneurial ventures, trust that your hard work will pay off in significant ways. This is the year where it all aligns in your favor.
Leo Sun & Rising:
Leo, 2025 begins with a period of reflection as Mars retrograde in Leo and Cancer encourages you to reassess your financial goals. By the spring, as the retrograde energy clears, you’ll feel a renewed sense of purpose and drive. The months of March through May are particularly auspicious for launching projects or investing in new ventures.
The first half of 2025 with Jupiter in Gemini lights up your social sector, making this a time to connect, network and collaborate your way to financial success. Your friends and community could bring you surprising opportunities so don’t be afraid to pitch your ideas or partner with someone you trust. Think group projects, crowdfunding campaigns or even turning a casual chat into a lucrative endeavor. You’re a natural leader, and Jupiter will help you shine in any team setting.
When Jupiter moves into Cancer in the second half of the year, the energy shifts inward, urging you to focus on behind-the-scenes work. Money may flow more effortlessly when you step back from the spotlight and prioritize emotional healing or creative projects that feel deeply personal. You’ll be drawn to financial opportunities that feel meaningful and authentic. This is a year to trust your instincts and let go of anything that feels misaligned with your values.
Virgo Sun & Rising:
Virgo, 2025 is a year of healing and transformation when it comes to money. The North Node in Pisces activates your partnership sector, encouraging you to collaborate with others and explore new ways of building wealth. However, past karmic wounds around money may surface due to the South Node’s transit through your sign, which could lead to you feeling inconsistent regarding prioritizing your professional visibility and big-picture goals.
This is a time to ask yourself: Are you working smarter, or are you stuck in a perfectionist loop? Spoiler alert: No one cares if your PowerPoint font matches your email signature. Use this lucky transit to pitch your ideas, take risks and delegate. You don’t have to be in control of every single detail to make money, and trying to micromanage your way to wealth will only exhaust you while limiting your options.
When Jupiter enters Cancer in the second half of the year, your focus shifts to connection. You’ll feel a sense of relief as financial opportunities flow more easily. Your social network could become a surprising source of income but only if you say yes to well-calculated risks. Money, like relationships, is currency — it needs to flow. Instead of clinging to every dollar or opportunity out of fear, lean into community support or explore entrepreneurial ventures. Host a dinner, collaborate with like-minded people or even mentor someone who reminds you of your younger self. Sharing your resources (and not just your spreadsheets) could bring unexpected returns. Trust that the work you’re doing now will lay the foundations for long-term financial security.
Libra Sun & Rising:
Libra, 2025 is shaping up to be one of your most financially prosperous years yet. With Pluto, the planet of transformation, no longer squaring your sign, you’ll feel a sense of ease and clarity around money. Jupiter in Gemini during the first half of the year supports travel, education and expansive financial opportunities. Focus on expanding your horizons during Jupiter’s transit through Gemini.
This year, money may flow from international opportunities, higher education or publishing projects — basically, anywhere you step outside your comfort zone. And let’s face it: Your comfort zone is looking a little, well, boring. Stop wondering if you’re “ready” and just say yes to the adventure. That travel blog idea? Launch it. Teaching yoga on a tropical island? Go for it. The more you embrace spontaneity now that Pluto is in your fellow air sign of Aquarius, the more money will come your way.
Once Jupiter enters Cancer in the second half of the year, the tone shifts and you’ll feel the need to balance your ambition with emotional security. Translation? Stop stressing over your bank account balance and focus on what actually makes you feel good. Money will follow when you prioritize projects that align with your heart. Trust that you’re attracting abundance by aligning with your true values.
Scorpio Sun & Rising:
Scorpio, 2025 marks a turning point in your financial journey, one that comes with profound lessons in resilience and transformation. After navigating the intense cycles of death and rebirth in 2024, this year allows you to rebuild from a place of wisdom and clarity. You’ve learned the hard way what isn’t sustainable — whether it’s losing track of your spending, being overly generous without reciprocity, or investing in paths that don’t align with your values. Now, you’re ready to create financial systems that honor your growth and protect your energy.
Jupiter in Gemini during the first half of 2025 has you diving into shared finances, investments and, let’s be real, maybe some “how the hell did I get here?” moments. Money might come through partnerships, inheritances or some other deeply entangled financial situation. But here’s the thing, Scorpio: If you’re overly controlling of how you grow or retain your wealth, the universe will give you more isolation, not more riches. Be discerning, yes, but don’t let fear keep you from seizing out-of-the-box opportunities or sharing your wealth in ways that matter.
When Jupiter moves into Cancer in the second half of the year, your luck shifts to education, travel and spirituality. Money might come from teaching what you’ve learned, publishing your story or simply stepping out of your comfort zone. The key here is vulnerability — let people see the wisdom behind your mysterious, sultry exterior. Your intuition will guide you to opportunities but only if you’re brave enough to act on them. Projects involving writing, teaching or digital platforms could become key sources of income. Whether it’s creating a course or publishing your expertise, trust that your efforts will resonate with others and lead to financial rewards.
This is also a year of selectivity. While you’re naturally generous, 2025 asks you to establish stronger boundaries when it comes to money. Focus on reciprocal relationships and ensure you’re giving as much to yourself as you give to others. By balancing intentional generosity with self-care, you’ll create a financial flow that feels both abundant and sustainable.
Ultimately, 2025 is about using the lessons of your past to build a more stable and prosperous future. As a Scorpio, your ability to transform even the most challenging situations into opportunities for growth will guide you toward financial success that’s as meaningful as it is enduring.
Sagittarius Sun & Rising:
Sagittarius, 2025 is a year of financial exploration and growth, especially as Jupiter in Gemini — in your partnership sector — during the first half of the year brings opportunities to collaborate with others to generate wealth. This could look like shared investments, business ventures or even taking on a financial mentor. Your natural optimism will be rewarded but it’s important to ensure that you’re not spreading yourself too thin by chasing too many opportunities at once.
The first half of 2025 with Jupiter in Gemini is pure magic for Sagittarius. Partnerships — romantic, business or otherwise — are where the money is at. Collaborations will feel natural and fruitful but only if you’re willing to play nice. Yes, you’re amazing, but sharing the spotlight won’t dim your glow. Be open to joint ventures or even a little help from a partner who believes in your wild ideas. If you’ve been daydreaming about making money with your soulmate, this might just be your year. But boundaries will be essential, and avoid falling into the trap of overpromising.
When Jupiter enters Cancer in the second half of the year, your focus shifts to intimacy and emotional investments. Money could come through shared resources, inheritances or even passive income streams such as international investments or property-related ventures, but here’s the catch: You’ll need to let go of needing to know what happens next.
Easier said than done, I know, but you’re a pro at living in the moment so view that as your 2025 mission. Stop clinging to outdated ideas about how much you “should” have saved or earned by now. Money is energy — it flows when you’re not penny-pinching your way through life. Loosen up, trust your gut and let abundance come to you naturally.
This is also a year to explore wealth creation through ancestral wisdom or practices that feel spiritually aligned. Let go of impulsive spending habits and instead channel your energy into what truly matters: building a secure future.
Capricorn Sun & Rising:
Capricorn, 2025 invites you to rethink your relationship with success and wealth now that Pluto has left your sign for good. The lessons of the past decade have taught you the importance of creating a financial foundation that supports your personal and professional goals. Now, with Uranus in Taurus in your sector of creativity for the first half of the year, you’re encouraged to innovate and take calculated risks in how you earn and invest your money.
Jupiter’s transit in Gemini during the first half of 2025 has you working smarter, not harder, Capricorn. This is the perfect time to optimize your routines, automate your income streams or say yes to that freelance gig you’ve been hesitant about. But here’s the thing: If you’re treating money like a strict, emotionless transaction, it’ll start to feel like one. Loosen up, allow a little joy into your grind and maybe even splurge on something frivolous (yes, you do deserve a treat, or two!).
When Jupiter enters your opposite sign of Cancer in the second half of the year, relationships take center stage, and money might come from collaborations or emotional connections, making them especially fruitful. If you’ve been hoarding resources or guarding your energy like a fortress, you’re missing out on the magic of shared abundance. Trust that partnering with the right people will multiply your wealth, not diminish it. That’s what this current Age of Aquarius is all about, Capricorn. Open your heart, intentionally share your wealth, and watch as your abundance skyrockets.
Aquarius Sun & Rising:
Aquarius, with Pluto, the planet of transformation, spending its first full year in your sign, 2025 is a pivotal year for reimagining your financial landscape. With one of your planetary rulers, Uranus, rounding out its stay in Taurus (in your home and family sector) up until June, you’re encouraged to think outside the box when it comes to building wealth. Real estate, sustainable living or community-driven economic models like co-ops could become avenues for financial growth.
Jupiter’s presence in Gemini during the first half of 2025 is here to make money fun for you, Aquarius. Because yes, fun and money can coexist. This is a time to dive into creative ventures that let your genius abilities shine. Think: designing apps, launching a unique merch line or creating an OnlyFans for your most eccentric ideas (kidding — but not really). The more authentic and playful you are, the more opportunities will flow your way. But don’t overthink it: Money likes movement, not perfection.
When Saturn, your second planetary ruler, shifts into Aries on May 24, and Jupiter, the planet of abundance, enters Cancer on June 9, the vibe shifts to your day-to-day work life. If you’ve been treating your job like a prison sentence, it’s time to realign. Money will flow when you nurture your mind and body so don’t skimp on self-care — or on delegation when you’re drowning in tasks. If you’re hoarding your workload like it’s a badge of honor, you’re just blocking your blessings. Take a deep breath, streamline your priorities and trust that abundance will follow when you’re not trying to do it all alone.
Pisces Sun & Rising:
Pisces, with the North Node now in your sign for the next year and a half, 2025 places you at the center of a collective energy shift. This is your year to dream big and align your financial goals with your spiritual values. Uranus in Taurus continues its journey through your communication sector during the first half of the year and this transit encourages you to explore new ways of sharing your ideas, which can lead to unexpected financial opportunities. Writing, teaching or digital content creation could become lucrative avenues.
The first six months of 2025 with Jupiter in Gemini are about building your foundation. Money is likely to come through home or family-related ventures — maybe you finally monetize that dream of running a cozy Airbnb, or turn your love of interior design into a business. Your home is your sanctuary so be willing to invest in it, as it’ll contribute to your overall wellbeing. But beware of falling into scarcity mode. If you’re obsessing about your finances like you’re auditioning for a frugal reality show, you’ll block the flow of abundance.
When Jupiter moves into your fellow water sign of Cancer in the second half of the year, your creativity becomes your financial superpower. You’ll find that wealth flows most easily when you’re doing work that feels joyful and aligned with your higher purpose. Whether it’s making art, writing or diving into your wildest imaginative ideas, the universe is ready to reward you for indulging your passions. Be mindful of the temptation to avoid financial planning — Saturn’s switch out of your sign and into Aries on May 24 reminds you that a grounded approach will set you up for long-term success. This is a year to merge your dreams with practical strategies, creating a financial path that feels as fulfilling as it is abundant.
And finally, Pisces, 2025 is the year where you stop waiting for someone to “discover” you. Take yourself seriously, market your work and don’t be afraid to charge what you’re worth. People will pay to be part of your dream world if you show them how magical it is.
