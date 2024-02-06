While larger, broader financial goals can be overwhelming to take on, even the most paralyzing aspirations can be broken down into piecemeal stepping stones — small, tangible actions that you can broach with confidence. “Let’s say you’re just looking to stack up some cash in a day-to-day sense — maybe you’re looking to afford a vacation, or a new couch,” says Liersch. “The secret isn’t restricting yourself all the time. Instead, we're talking about doing things a little bit differently. If you love getting coffee, or food from your favorite takeout joint, make sure you’re doing so in a way that maximizes rewards points. If you’re going out for drinks, make a point of looking out for a good happy hour.” The idea isn’t to upheave your life — it’s to make shifts that you feel absolutely confident you can manage. Perhaps that’s just taking the $5 you save in coupons per visit at the grocery store, and adding it to a tangible fund that’s laddering up to your goal. However slow and steady, that’s progress you can see.