Desire, Delusion & The Rise Of Magical Thinking On TikTok

If you speak to people who manifest, the logical holes in the theory are explained away by the idea that there’s a magical order to our lives. “One of the more prevalent ideas among people who manifest is everything is kind of just working out for you,” Perl says, pausing to acknowledge the time on her clock of 2:22 p.m. — a sign, according to numerology or the belief in the mystical significance of numbers, that she’s in the right place at the right time. When things don’t go as planned, she continues, “you just assume that something higher or bigger than you is unfolding your reality in the way it was meant to be, you know, for some higher purpose that you might not know of.”