Mars In Aquarius Is Here — It’s Time To Express Yourself

While it is fantastic to captivate an audience and to hold personal power, the caveat is that once we get on our soapboxes, it'll be hard to listen to different perspectives and not force our ideals onto others. Knowing when to slow down and take a step back can be challenging, but it's essential. To effect change in the world, we must have an open mind and accept that everyone holds different views — even if we disagree with them. However, having an active discourse and debate is a great way to harness the diverse ways people think. A moderator, or mutual acquaintance, should be present to ensure we do not take the conversation too far — especially on January 19th, when Mars and Pluto form a conjunction in Aquarius (this is an astrological aspect that occurs when two planets come together in the same sign and degree) triangulating circumstances.