Mars In Aquarius Is Here — It’s Time To Express Yourself
You say you want change? Well, the time has come! Action planet Mars is entering the sign of Aquarius, encouraging us to push back popular notions and lean into our one-of-a-kind perspectives. The opportunity to express ourselves is here. As a result, we’ll be able to direct our attention toward the future and take steps to set the intention that will help us attain our dream. First, we must get out of our comfort zones and take a leap of faith. Every visionary has begun their journey here. Let's get it started! The path less taken is ready for us to walk down.
It's been over a year since Mars was in the Air sign of Aquarius. Now that it's coming back into orbit, from January 23rd to March 2nd, we are reaffirming our commitment to causes and striving to give our best to care for others in our community. Mars in Aquarius isn't shy about giving us the stamina to assert ourselves. Still, this transit does require a more innovative approach to taking a stance and defining our needs and desires. This often marks a time of uprising and rebellion, when we speak our minds and take a stand to assert our personal beliefs. Note that this can transcend in any form — from something as simple as defying the “norms” of relationships to fashion trends to peer groups. We’re elevating our lives to showcase our unique sentiments, feelings, and talents.
While it is fantastic to captivate an audience and to hold personal power, the caveat is that once we get on our soapboxes, it'll be hard to listen to different perspectives and not force our ideals onto others. Knowing when to slow down and take a step back can be challenging, but it's essential. To effect change in the world, we must have an open mind and accept that everyone holds different views — even if we disagree with them. However, having an active discourse and debate is a great way to harness the diverse ways people think. A moderator, or mutual acquaintance, should be present to ensure we do not take the conversation too far — especially on January 19th, when Mars and Pluto form a conjunction in Aquarius (this is an astrological aspect that occurs when two planets come together in the same sign and degree) triangulating circumstances.
Being a social justice warrior will be at the forefront of our hearts and passions. Still, it's also vital to examine situations that require assistance on both a smaller scale and a collective level. Focusing on social dynamics, injustices, and local issues in our neighborhoods or cities will be necessary. Try to be more involved in politics, voter registration, or even participate in charitable endeavors. Paying it forward will be rewarding on many levels, particularly when it comes to our aspirations to better the common good — a vibe we will feel during the Snow Full Moon in Leo on February 1st.
When it comes to friendships and relationships, we often find ourselves drawn to those who align with our aspirations. Looking at the people who add fun, excitement, and push us to think outside the box propels us to regenerate our lives and be different. Their presence reassures and inspires us to be our best, most authentic selves. We can live freely and authentically, thanks to Mars in Aquarius. February 27th motivates us to take the leap towards confidence and embracing ourselves, due to Uranus in Taurus squaring off with Mars. We’ll want to make a break into the purest essences that define us.
Mars in Aquarius is going to be a moment in which we strive to be greater. We aren't going to sit back and let life happen. Be bold and daring! By taking a firm stand, we can do our best to implement transformation and evolution — not only in the world but also in our personal lives. The goal is to improve in any way we can, so what are you waiting for?
