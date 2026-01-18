Your Horoscope This Week: January 18 To 24
We begin this week under the energy of the first New Moon of 2026, which arrives on January 18th at 2:52 p.m. EST at 28 degrees Capricorn. New Moons mark beginnings, and starting the year with a Capricorn New Moon at the very end of Capricorn season sets a powerful, intentional tone for what we are building next. This lunation forms a close trine to Uranus in Taurus at 27 degrees, blending Capricorn’s slow, steady commitment with Uranus’ capacity for meaningful change.
While Capricorn New Moons typically emphasize patience and long-term planning, Uranus adds a spark of momentum, suggesting that some intentions may manifest faster than expected. Especially between now and late April, as Uranus prepares to shift signs, what you commit to now can move from vision to reality more quickly if you are willing to do the work.
This is a New Moon week that rewards specificity and embodiment. Rather than vague resolutions, the universe responds best to grounded detail. If you’re setting intentions around career, finances, relocation, or lifestyle changes, write them as if they’re already in motion. Imagine how your days feel, where you live, who surrounds you, and how stability shows up in your body. Capricorn energy asks for structure, while Uranus rewards courage. Together, they remind us that practical planning and bold reinvention do not have to be opposites. This is an ideal moment to make realistic plans for change that still leave room for surprise and evolution.
On January 19th, the sun enters Aquarius, ushering in the first full week of Aquarius Season and shifting the collective mood. While both Capricorn and Aquarius are ruled by Saturn, their expressions are very diﬀerent. Capricorn is focused on responsibility, tradition, and mastery through discipline, while Aquarius brings an airier, more innovative approach to growth. As we move from Earth to Air, the focus widens from personal ambition to collective impact.
On January 20th, Saturn in Pisces forms a supportive sextile to Uranus in Taurus, helping us integrate long-term dreams with tangible change. This alignment supports progress that is both compassionate and sustainable, reminding us that real innovation works best when it considers emotional, spiritual, and communal needs.
The week continues to build momentum as Mercury enters Aquarius on January 20th, followed by Mars entering Aquarius on January 23rd after six weeks in Capricorn. This marks a collective shift from personal responsibility to shared vision, from solo effort to collaborative action.
Adding to the significance, this is the final full week of Neptune in Pisces, with Neptune lingering at 29 degrees all week long. Neptune’s harmonious connection to the Capricorn New Moon encourages us to move beyond dreaming and into doing. After nearly fifteen years of reflection, spiritual exploration, and emotional sensitivity, this moment asks us to apply what we have learned. Think back to where you were in 2011 when Neptune first entered Pisces and consider how your understanding of compassion and boundaries has evolved.
This week invites gratitude for those lessons, paired with the resolve to choose what truly supports your growth moving forward. It’s less about imagining a better future and more about committing to building it.
Read your horoscopes for your Sun and Rising signs for the most in-depth forecast.
Aries Sun & Rising:
Aries, are you ready to boss up in a way that actually feels aligned, not just impressive on paper? This week’s Capricorn New Moon on January 18th hits your career and legacy sector, signaling a major reset around your goals, public image, and long-term path. Because this New Moon lands at the very end of Capricorn Season, it’s giving “last chance to get serious” energy, but without the burnout.
What makes this lunation especially powerful for you is its trine to Uranus in your money and self-worth sector. Translation: the moves you make now can directly impact your income and confidence in a real, tangible way. Add Neptune’s supportive influence from your spirituality sector, and this is a moment where intuition meets ambition. Trust the idea that keeps coming back to you, especially if it feels scary but exciting at the same time.
The energy shifts quickly as Aquarius Season begins on January 19th, activating your friendship, community, and tech sector. After weeks of solo grinding, the universe is reminding you that you do not have to do everything alone. Mercury enters Aquarius on the 20th, sparking conversations, collaborations, and ideas that feel future-focused and inspiring.
Then on January 23rd, Mars, your ruling planet, also enters Aquarius, giving you the motivation to take action alongside others rather than burning yourself out trying to lead from the front. This transition from Capricorn’s pressure to Aquarius’ openness can feel like a breath of fresh air. Say yes to community, shared goals, and collective wins. Your next level is not a solo mission.
Taurus Sun & Rising:
Taurus, are you ready to zoom out and think bigger about your life, your future, and where you are actually headed? This week’s Capricorn New Moon on January 18th lights up your sector of expansion, travel, education, and long-term vision, asking you to stop playing small with your dreams. Because this New Moon lands at the very end of Capricorn Season, it carries a serious “commit or quit” energy around the paths you have been considering.
What makes this new moon especially powerful for you is its trine to Uranus in your sign, signaling that growth does not have to look like burnout or sacrifice. Change can feel exciting, freeing, and surprisingly aligned. Neptune’s supportive influence from your spirituality and community sector adds intuition to the mix, encouraging you to trust the dream even if you can’t see every step yet. This is a moment to say yes to a bigger version of your life, especially one that feels more authentic.
As the week goes on, the vibe shifts as Aquarius Season begins on January 19th, activating your career and public image sector. Suddenly, it’s less about private planning and more about how you show up in the world. Mercury entering Aquarius on the 20th brings conversations, ideas, or announcements related to work, visibility, or leadership.
Then on January 23rd, Mars enters Aquarius, giving you the confidence to take bold professional steps, even if they feel unconventional. The transition from Capricorn’s slow grind to Aquarius’ future-forward energy can feel refreshing and motivating. You’re being asked to think outside the box about success and to remember that growth does not always have to follow the old rules to be real.
Gemini Sun & Rising:
Gemini, are you ready to stop skimming the surface and actually go all in? This week’s Capricorn New Moon on January 18th activates your sector of intimacy, shared resources, and long-term investments, asking you to get real about what and who you are committing to. Because this New Moon lands at the very end of Capricorn Season, it’s pushing you to make a clear decision instead of staying in limbo.
The moon’s trine to Uranus in Taurus shakes up your subconscious and healing zone, helping you release old fears or habits that have been quietly blocking your growth. Meanwhile, Neptune’s supportive energy from your career sector reminds you that vulnerability and ambition are not opposites. This is a powerful moment to set intentions around financial partnerships, emotional trust, or letting go of baggage that no longer fits the version of you you are becoming.
The vibe lightens fast as Aquarius season begins on January 19th, activating your sector of expansion, travel, education, and big-picture thinking. After weeks of emotional depth, the universe is encouraging you to zoom out and dream bigger again. Mercury enters Aquarius on the 20th, sparking ideas, conversations, and plans that feel exciting and future-focused.
Then on January 23rd, Mars enters Aquarius, giving you the confidence to act on those ideas, whether that means booking a trip, enrolling in a course, or finally sharing your perspective more boldly. This shift from Capricorn’s heaviness to Aquarius’ curiosity feels like a mental reset. Follow what excites you, especially if it challenges your old limits.
Cancer Sun & Rising:
Cancer, are you ready to redefine what parnership actually means to you? This week’s Capricorn New Moon on January 18th lands in your relationship sector, marking a powerful reset around commitment, boundaries, and long-term connection. Because this New Moon arrives at the very end of Capricorn Season, it brings a “no more half- answers” vibe to your one-on-one relationships.
What makes this lunation especially potent is its harmony with Uranus in your friendship and community sector, suggesting that the way you relate is evolving alongside the people you surround yourself with. Neptune’s supportive influence from your spirituality and belief sector adds emotional depth and intuition, helping you trust your gut when it comes to who is truly aligned with you. This is a moment to set intentions around relationships that feel supportive, reciprocal, and future-focused.
As the week unfolds, the energy shifts with the start of Aquarius Season on January 19th, activating your sector of intimacy, shared resources, and emotional merging. Things get deeper, but also more honest. Mercury enters Aquarius on the 20th, opening conversations around money, trust, and vulnerability that may have been avoided in the past.
Then on January 23rd, Mars enters Aquarius for six weeks, pushing you to take action around emotional or financial entanglements rather than procrastinating or people- pleasing. The move from Capricorn’s seriousness to Aquarius’ transparency can feel intense but liberating. This is your cue to stop carrying emotional weight alone and to choose bonds that meet you halfway.
Leo Sun & Rising:
Leo, are you ready to get your life back into balance without burning yourself out in the process? This week’s Capricorn New Moon on January 18th activates your work, wellness, and daily routines sector, calling for a serious reset around how you manage your time, energy, and responsibilities. Because this New Moon lands at the very end of Capricorn Season, it’s giving “final edits” energy. What systems are actually working, and which ones are quietly draining you?
The moon’s trine to Uranus in Taurus shakes up your career and public image zone, hinting that small changes to your routine could lead to big professional shifts. Add Neptune’s supportive influence from your intimacy and healing sector, and this is a moment to stop pushing through exhaustion and start choosing sustainability. Productivity hits different when it’s rooted in self-respect.
The mood shifts quickly as Aquarius Season begins on January 19th, lighting up your relationship sector for the next four weeks. Suddenly, the focus moves from you versus your to-do list to how you show up with others. Mercury enters Aquarius on the 20th, bringing honest conversations, clarity, and even unexpected relationship insights.
Then on January 23rd, Mars enters Aquarius, activating your partnerships and motivating you to take action around commitment, collaboration, or conflict resolution. This transition from Capricorn’s grind to Aquarius’ openness can feel refreshing and a little confronting. The message is clear: you don’t have to do everything alone, but you do have to be honest about what you need from the people closest to you.
Virgo Sun & Rising:
Virgo, are you ready to fall back in love with your life instead of just managing it? This week’s Capricorn New Moon on January 18th lights up your sector of joy, creativity, romance, and self-expression, reminding you that pleasure is not a distraction, it is essential. Because this New Moon lands at the very end of Capricorn Season, it is asking you to get serious about what actually brings you happiness, not just what looks good on a checklist.
The moon’s trine to Uranus in Taurus encourages you to take creative risks or say yes to experiences that feel exciting and expansive. Meanwhile, Neptune’s supportive influence from your relationship sector adds emotional depth and intuition, helping you trust your heart even if it feels vulnerable. This is a powerful moment to set intentions around love, creative projects, or allowing yourself to be seen more fully.
The energy shifts as Aquarius Season begins on January 19th, activating your work, health, and daily routines sector. After focusing on joy and expression, the universe asks you to ground that inspiration into your everyday life. Mercury enters Aquarius on the 20th, bringing fresh ideas around productivity, boundaries, and wellness.
Then on January 23rd, Mars enters Aquarius, giving you the motivation to actually follow through on the habits or systems you have been thinking about. The transition from Capricorn’s structure to Aquarius’ innovation feels refreshing, especially if you have been stuck in rigid routines. This is your chance to redesign your days in a way that supports both your ambition and your well-being.
Libra Sun & Rising:
Libra, are you ready to get honest about what “home” really means to you right now? This week’s Capricorn New Moon on January 18th lands in your sector of home, family, and emotional foundations, asking you to reset the way you build safety and stability in your life. Because this New Moon arrives at the very end of Capricorn Season, it carries a deep, reflective energy around patterns you are ready to outgrow.
The moon’s trine to Uranus in Taurus highlights shifts around shared resources, emotional bonds, or financial entanglements, suggesting that changes at home may be tied to deeper conversations about trust and support. Neptune’s supportive influence from your daily routines and wellness sector reminds you that emotional security is built through consistent care, not perfection. This is a moment to set intentions around creating a home life that truly supports your nervous system.
As the week unfolds, Aquarius season begins on January 19th, activating your sector of creativity, romance, and self-expression. After weeks of emotional processing, the vibe starts to feel lighter and more playful. Mercury enters Aquarius on the 20th, sparking creative ideas, flirty conversations, or inspiration around passion projects.
Then on January 23rd, Mars enters Aquarius, encouraging you to take bold steps in love or creative pursuits, even if it means putting yourself out there. The shift from Capricorn’s heaviness to Aquarius’ freedom feels refreshing. This is your reminder that joy, pleasure, and self-expression are not indulgences, they’re essential.
Scorpio Sun & Rising:
Scorpio, are you ready to say what you actually mean and stop carrying conversations in your head? This week’s Capricorn New Moon on January 18th activates your communication, mindset, and daily interactions sector, calling for a reset in how you think, speak, and process information. Because this New Moon lands at the very end of Capricorn season, it is giving “final mental download” energy. What narratives are you ready to release, and which ones are worth committing to long-term?
The moon’s trine to Uranus in Taurus shakes up your relationship sector, suggesting that honest conversations or mindset shifts could directly impact how you relate to others. Neptune’s supportive influence from your creativity and pleasure sector adds emotional nuance, helping you communicate with both depth and compassion. This is a powerful moment to set intentions around clearer boundaries, healthier thought patterns, and more authentic expression.
The energy lightens as Aquarius Season begins on January 19th, activating your home, family, and emotional foundations sector for the next month. After weeks of mental focus, the universe nudges you inward. Mercury enters Aquarius on the 20th, opening up conversations around family dynamics, living situations, or emotional needs that may have gone unspoken.
Then on January 23rd, Mars, your planetary ruler, enters Aquarius for six weeks, motivating you to take action around creating more stability or emotional safety in your personal life. The shift from Capricorn’s seriousness to Aquarius’ emotional honesty can feel freeing. This is your cue to stop intellectualizing your feelings and start building a home, internal or external, that actually supports who you’re becoming.
Sagittarius Sun & Rising:
Sag, are you ready to secure the bag in a way that actually feels sustainable and self- respecting? This week’s Capricorn New Moon on January 18th lights up your money, values, and self-worth sector, calling for a reset around how you earn, spend, and recognize your own value. Because this New Moon lands at the very end of Capricorn Season, it is giving “no more excuses” energy around finances and stability.
The moon’s trine to Uranus in Taurus shakes up your work and routine sector, suggesting that changes to how you structure your days could directly impact your income or confidence. Neptune’s supportive influence from your home and emotional foundations sector adds intuition and emotional clarity, reminding you that true security starts from within. This is a powerful moment to set intentions around financial independence, healthier money habits, and valuing yourself without needing external validation.
As the week unfolds, Aquarius Season begins on January 19th, activating your communication, learning, and social sector. After weeks of focusing on stability, the energy lightens and speeds up. Mercury enters Aquarius on the 20th, bringing exciting conversations, ideas, and opportunities to share your voice more freely.
Then on January 23rd, Mars enters Aquarius, giving you the confidence to speak up, pitch an idea, or initiate conversations you may have been overthinking. The transition from Capricorn’s seriousness to Aquarius’ curiosity feels energizing. This is your reminder that when your mindset shifts, everything else can follow.
Capricorn Sun & Rising:
Capricorn, this is your moment. The Capricorn New Moon on January 18th lands in your identity, confidence, and personal power sector, marking a full reset around who you are becoming in 2026. Because this New Moon arrives at the very end of your season, it carries major main-character energy. This isn’t about tweaking goals, it’s about redefining yourself.
The moon’s trine to Uranus in Taurus lights up your creativity, joy, and self-expression sector, encouraging you to take risks that feel exciting rather than purely strategic. Meanwhile, Neptune’s supportive influence from your communication and mindset sector helps you articulate your vision with clarity and intuition. This is a rare moment where reinvention feels both grounded and liberating. Set intentions that reflect who you are now, not who you had to be to survive.
The energy shifts quickly as Aquarius Season begins on January 19th, activating your money, values, and self-worth sector. After weeks of self-focus, attention turns to how you support yourself materially and emotionally. Mercury enters Aquarius on the 20th, bringing conversations, insights, or decisions around finances and boundaries.
Then on January 23rd, Mars enters Aquarius, motivating you to take action around earning, negotiating, or advocating for what you deserve. The move from Capricorn’s seriousness to Aquarius’ innovation feels refreshing. This is your reminder that stability does not come from overworking alone, but from aligning your effort with your values.
Aquarius Sun & Rising:
Aquarius, are you feeling it already… that quiet urge to pull back before you glow up? This week’s Capricorn New Moon on January 18th activates your rest, healing, and subconscious sector, signaling a powerful reset happening behind the scenes. Because this New Moon lands at the very end of Capricorn Season, it is giving “closure before the breakthrough” energy.
The moon’s trine to Uranus in Taurus stirs changes around home, family, or emotional security, while Neptune’s supportive influence from your money and values sector reminds you that rest is not laziness, it’s strategy. This is an ideal moment to set intentions around releasing old habits, burnout, or self-sabotaging patterns that have quietly run their course. What you let go of now makes space for who you are about to become.
Then the energy flips as the sun enters your sign on January 19th, officially kicking oﬀ Aquarius Season and putting the spotlight back on you. Mercury enters Aquarius on the 20th, sharpening your voice and helping you articulate ideas you have been sitting on. By January 23rd, Mars enters Aquarius too, giving you the confidence and momentum to act on those ideas without second-guessing yourself. The shift from Capricorn’s heaviness to Aquarius’ clarity feels like coming up for air. This is your reminder that you do not need permission to move diﬀerently. Lead with authenticity, trust your instincts, and let the world catch up.
Pisces Sun & Rising:
Pisces, are you ready to get serious about your dreams without losing the magic? This week’s Capricorn New Moon on January 18th lights up your friendship, community, and long-term goals sector, asking you to reset the way you envision your future. Because this New Moon lands at the very end of Capricorn Season, it is giving “this is the plan” energy.
The moon’s trine to Uranus in Taurus sparks unexpected conversations, ideas, or opportunities that shift how you connect and collaborate with others. Meanwhile, Neptune, your ruling planet, sits in its final degrees in your sign and forms a supportive link to this New Moon, making this an especially emotional and meaningful moment for you. You’re being asked to turn intuition into intention and to commit to dreams that feel both inspired and achievable.
The vibe changes as Aquarius Season begins on January 19th, activating your rest, healing, and behind-the-scenes sector. After thinking big about the future, the universe encourages you to slow down and recharge. Mercury enters Aquarius on the 20th, bringing clarity through reflection, journaling, or quiet conversations, while Mars follows on January 23rd, helping you take gentle but intentional action toward better boundaries and self-care.
This shift from Capricorn’s pressure to Aquarius’ detachment feels like an emotional exhale. Trust that rest is part of the process. You don’t have to rush what is unfolding, especially when you’re already aligning with something bigger than you imagined…
