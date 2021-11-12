After Coming Out As Non-Binary, I Found Strength In Being Single

It was only my looming surgery that gave me the perspective to pause. I knew that I wasn’t dating with pure intentions; instead of trying to find a partner, I was desperately hunting for happiness from a source outside myself — again. I was trying to stick a small bandage on a gaping emotional wound that, whether I liked it or not, was going to need effort and plenty of time to heal. But at that moment, I had to set all that aside and take the space to process my anxiety around the risks of surgery. I didn’t need to be expending emotional energy on trying to establish new romantic connections when I was about to do something huge for me. And I could do this alone, I knew I could. It was an opportunity to be brave; to be scared and do it anyway.