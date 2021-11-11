After Coming Out As Non-Binary, I Found Strength In Being Single

We had talked about my gender identity before on many occasions, and the idea of physical changes had come into the conversation some of those times. My partner had watched me make alterations to my presentation and didn't seem surprised that I had reached this point. I hoped, of course, that things didn’t have to change, but I braced myself for loss, for an ending of a whole phase of my life. And that ending came; he was no longer willing to be with me. His sexuality is, of course, just as valid as my gender identity. But it wasn’t just the surgery and the possibility of hormones in the future that loomed over us, splintering our connection. What I hadn’t known was that while I procrastinated in therapy, my ex had been going on his own kind of journey, slowly cutting off the oxygen to his side of our relationship. My evolution had created too much uncertainty for him.