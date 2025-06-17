Mars In Virgo Is Here & It’s Time To Be Patient
The last days of spring will bring a cosmic shift we haven't felt in almost two years. When Mars moves into Virgo from June 17th to August 6th, we will want to care for ourselves and others, use our power wisely, and find peaceful resolutions to matters. We are picking up the pieces from the end of the 2023 summer season — when Mars was last in Virgo — so pay attention to similar themes from that period that might come back to life.
Mars in Virgo is what astrologers call “peregrine,” meaning it is in no essential dignity or detriment. This means we can take control of our narrative by harnessing the current energy of Mars, the warrior planet. If we leverage Mars being in Virgo constructively, resolving conflicts and dealing with challenges with a practical demeanour, we can use this current energy to our advantage. Conversely, we can use Mars in Virgo to dominate and be critical — leading to drama. In an ideal world, we all opt for the first choice, but when people around us use their authority as an excuse to be cruel, we need to counteract it with the rational responses Mars in Virgo provides.
If and when we get angry during this period, we need to express that feeling in a smooth, balanced way, otherwise our frustrations could bottle up inside until we pop off. To avoid that, it’s essential to speak up in the moment rather than letting a feeling fester. Journalling emotions is a wonderful way to release pent up stresses and annoyances. Connecting with nature can also help us embrace a relaxed mindset. Self-care routines are essential at this time to detox our auras and bodies of negativity. Make time in the day for R&R — you’re worth the investment.
IKYK that Mars in Virgo is methodical, but did you know that it is the investigator who susses out information before making a decision and taking action? This can be extremely helpful because while Mars likes to argue, when it’s in Virgo it takes time to discover facts and deal with situations. That means rather than being rash and impulsive, we can take our time to be discerning and carefully choose our defence after we gather all the pieces of the puzzle.
Mars in Virgo takes the fair approach. It allows the people to vocalise their thoughts and for us to comprehend their motives. During this transit, we’ll want to hash things out and diffuse intense moments instead of watching them blow up. Coming to an understanding is vital, no matter how complex the situation is. A middle ground is easy to find, thanks to Virgo being a compassionate sign that makes reasonable assessments, so we tend to be a little softer in our approach.
Because Virgo is a pure earth sign, the correlation to Mars (planet of sex) can make hooking up rejuvenating, experimental and kinky. Mars in Virgo likes to spice it up between the sheets. Never holding back on what we deem pleasurable gives us the opportunity to be our true selves. Say goodbye to shame and allow pleasure to reign.
This year, Mars in Virgo is going to bring a mixed bag of energy. In the first few weeks, we will be feeling exuberant and full of life. With Jupiter and the sun connecting to Mars on June 23rd and 27th, it will give us a chance to heighten our areas; however, on July 21st Maurice connects with the South Node of Destiny, leaving us with low energy and high tempers. Hard conversations about the direction of relationships are coming our way that might not end well on July 3rd, when Mars squares Venus. Be calm and carry on.
Important Dates:
June 17th: Mars enters Virgo, urging us to take steps toward improving our lives.
June 23rd: Mars in Virgo harmonises with Jupiter in Cancer, expanding our horizons and options.
June 27th: Mars in Virgo aspects the Sun in Cancer, giving us strength and vitality.
July 21st: Mars in Virgo aligns with the South Node of Destiny, reducing our energy and vigour.
July 24th: Mars in Virgo squares Venus in Gemini, heightening our romantic sentiments and desires.
This article was originally published on Refinery29 US
