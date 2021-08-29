Why The Term ‘Single Mum’ Doesn’t Do Women Justice

What Benson says rings true. I find it hard to convey just how much my mum did on her own. Her only downtime was a glass of wine and the newspaper on a Saturday night when my brother and I were in bed. The rest of the week was a daily three-hour round commute, picking us up from childminders, shopping, cleaning, washing, homework, dealing with all our tantrums and heartaches and successes and failures and spelling tests and cookery lessons and school reports and sleepovers and nightmares and illnesses and a nasty divorce and the bills and broken down cars she couldn’t afford to fix. And the trillions of other things I’ll never know about. She dealt with it all. Alone. When I first saw my best friend after she had her baby, she said to me, "I keep thinking about your mum. When I hear parents complain, I whisper to myself, 'But there are two of you'."