"Back in 2012, there was an incident in which I asked my ex to leave and he strangled me while I was holding my 2-year-old. I managed to escape, got the police involved and social services followed. The social worker blamed me, saying that because I'd left my children in the property with him while I dialled 999, I'd failed to protect them. Social services told me to sign a non-legally binding agreement saying that I wouldn't have any contact with him, and I would go to court to get a non-molestation order [a type of injunction] against him ex parte [decided by a judge without all of the parties to the controversy needing to be present]. I did this, but when that order was upon him, he contested it. It was his legal right to do this, but he then took me to court and also went for custody of the children.