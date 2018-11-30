Eventually, he was sentenced to six years in prison for rape and I was awarded a six-figure sum for being the blameless victim of crime. But stood in a courtroom two weeks later, I was told by a judge that I'd failed to protect my children from his violence, that it was all my fault, that I was the one to blame. A week later, I got an email to tell me I had lost my kids to adoption. Social workers said I'd been through so much trauma that I'd be unable to parent my children and that I was suffering with mental illness, despite them not being clinically qualified to argue this. I won permission to appeal and was made to sit face-to-face with my rapist via video link from his sex offenders' prison in Bristol, on four 32-inch television screens.