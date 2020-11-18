Money Diary: A 24-Year-Old Graduate Journalist On Universal Credit

This week: "After finishing my undergraduate degree in 2018, I used the remains of my student loan to go travelling with my best friend until Christmas. Come February and I was working three jobs while living at my dad’s house rent-free in order to save money to move to London. I started a journalism master’s course in the capital in September last year and, luckily, the money I saved while working was enough to cover the fees. I received quite a big loan and grant from the Welsh government to live on. After graduating in July, I had a little of this money left and immediately tried to find a job. At first, I was applying for any job in the journalism industry but then I started looking for roles in publishing and marketing too. No luck. I eventually decided to take my CV around pubs, cafés and shops in my local area but I still haven’t heard back from any of them. I was quickly running out of money so, in late August, I registered for Universal Credit.