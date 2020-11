So, Did Queen Elizabeth And Margaret Thatcher Really Hate Each Other That Much?

In her memoirs , Thatcher even wrote that “stories of clashes between ‘two powerful women’ were just too good not to make up,” attributing much of the media’s fascination with their relationship to good old-fashioned sexism. There’s certainly some truth to that — but it’s just as sexist to imply that just because two women are in power, they are automatically going to get along and braid each other’s hair. What’s more, it would be a mistake to gloss over Thatcher’s own sexism: In all her years in office, she only promoted one woman to her Cabinet, and was vocal in her opposition to any reform in policy that might help women rise in the workforce. She openly preferred her son to her daughter, and dismissed women as emotional and hysterical, a point that comes up in episode 4, “Favourites.” When her son Mark goes missing in the desert during the 1982 Paris-Dakar rally, a distraught Thatcher breaks down in front of the Queen, and then laments that she, the first woman prime minister, would be the one to cry.