The Housing Crisis Is Accelerating Our Relationships

It’s not just the UK, either. More than 100 people turned up to view a single rental property in Dublin last month, generating headlines across the country. In New York, the housing crisis is as acute as it is in London, if not more so. I spoke to Megan*, 25, who has been dating her partner for two years and lives in Brooklyn. She wants to stay in her current apartment but the landlord is raising the rent by 25% and so she has to be out in a month. Her boyfriend was in a similar position, priced out of his apartment, and so he has moved in with her while he looks for a place. "I had no interest in moving in together," said Megan. When she finds a new place, she wants to live with friends, not with her boyfriend, but also doesn’t want to leave him to fend for himself if he doesn’t manage to find a place in the next few weeks.