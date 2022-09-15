The Housing Crisis Is Accelerating Our Relationships

Rachel*, 26, is having to leave her shared flat in Homerton in east London because the landlord wants to renovate and then charge more rent. She is moving in with her boyfriend – too soon, in her view – because she’s afraid of being unable to find somewhere else to live within her budget. "I know a lot of people that are just struggling to find anywhere, let alone it being affordable," she said. "I’m only paid £26,000 to live in London and that’s very, very difficult." Her current flatmate is having to move back home, out of the city, because her budget doesn’t stretch to the increased rental prices. "If it wasn’t for all these financial reasons forcing my hand, I don’t think I would have been ready to live with a partner," said Rachel.