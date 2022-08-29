Salary Story: I Took A 6k Pay Cut & It Changed My Life

In our series Salary Stories, women with long-term career experience open up about the most intimate details of their jobs: compensation. It’s an honest look at how real people navigate the complicated world of negotiating, raises, promotions and job loss, with the hope it will give young women more insight into how to advocate for themselves — and maybe take a few risks along the way.
Been in the workforce for at least five years and interested in contributing your salary story? Submit your information here. Published stories receive £100.
Age: 27
Location: London
Current industry and job title: Communications, press officer
Current salary: £38,000
Number of years employed since school or university: Six
Starting salary: £21,000 in 2017
Biggest salary jump: £34,000 to £44,000 in 2019
Biggest salary drop: £44,000 to £38,000 in 2022
Biggest negotiation regret: My very first job was advertised as competitive. Before the interview, an HR officer called me and asked if I would be happy with £21,000 if offered the job. I just accepted it. I had no idea what my worth was, what a good salary was. I was just happy to have a job offer. I also thought negotiating meant they would not offer me the role.
Best salary advice: Be part of a union.