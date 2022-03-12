Jaime and Charlie, a young couple who both claimed UC in 2020, recall their experience for Refinery29. "Food shopping became the most stressful ordeal in the world. On a weekly basis [we] would stand in the aisles of our local Tesco trying to price up the best value for money and just become so overwhelmed that [we’d] start crying and wouldn't be able to stop until we'd left. We couldn't afford to pay our energy or water bills, and we regularly had to choose which of our phones we could put credit on." As the cost of living continues to soar, how many more people will experience this suffering? How much worse will it get for those who are already unable to cope? As Crampsie notes, euphemisms like 'pinching' and 'squeezing' "don’t even begin to describe the profound hardship and impossible choices people are facing".