If you don’t fulfil your 'claimant commitments' you may be sanctioned, which means your payments will be reduced for a set period until you manage to fulfil your commitments. That period can be anything between seven days and six months . As Heffernan points out: "The threat of having benefits withdrawn or delayed, or being forced to seek work while still unwell, is terrifying." There are many sick and disabled people who have to seek or go to work in order to receive UC due to its arduous and complex requirements: interviews, forms and 'fit' notes (an important lexical distinction from 'sick' notes); hostile attitudes from DWP assessors. If you’re late or unable to attend your appointment, you’re left spiralling in anxiety about whether they’ll take the money you need to live away from you. These never-ending threats – which you’re constantly reminded of through UC correspondence – can make you feel like a criminal even before you’ve done anything the system deems 'wrong'. As Jaime and Charlie point out: "The process of making a claim is invasive and degrading."