"If you are concerned about where your next meal comes from, work/life balance often feels like a luxury. Most likely you couldn’t spend any less time at work and still support your family, so you need to look at the time you do have rather than the time you don’t have. Let’s say you have only one day a week to spend with your family: make a plan in advance and talk about it throughout the week. Make it something to look forward to, whether it’s a picnic or a trip to the countryside. Having a plan in advance bonds you with your loved ones. The more you plan the little time you do have, the more you can make the most of it. And with a schedule like yours, guilt has no place in your life. You simply don’t have time for it. Instead, aim to be present wherever you are."