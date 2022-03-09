Being chronically ill can be expensive so where you spend your money can be complicated. Many people who are chronically unwell are unable to work full-time, if at all. The government provides a benefit called PIP (personal independence payment) to assist with the extra expenses of being unwell. It can be spent however an individual wishes, whether that's on mobility aids, assisted transport or medicine not covered by the NHS. Ciska is 25 and living with multiple illnesses. She spoke to Refinery29 about products that are advertised through social media as the answer we have all been waiting for. "I think it’s gross that companies profit off of desperate disabled or sick people. Last year my health really took a turn for the worst and I was prepared to buy anything to help myself and that made the internet quite a dangerous place to be because you just get sucked into the ads so easily." Ciska describes her situation as privileged – she is able to work and has a disposable income that she can spend on any new products she wants – and knows that not everyone is in the same position. "So many disabled people don’t have that and are spending their PIP or benefits on nonsense because they’re desperate."