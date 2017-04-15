What It's Like Living With Chronic Pain

Aisling feels similarly on this last point: “I would trade anything in my life not to have this pain condition, I can find no upside in it at all.” They adamantly believe that there needs to be space for people to say that and not feel bad about it, while at the same time believing that society needs to do better to meet the needs of people with disabilities – hidden or otherwise. “You can never assume anyone’s health, so give people the benefit of the doubt, whether that’s offering someone your seat on the Tube, or travelling to see a friend in pain.” Their final suggestion is another simple one: “Try to imagine what it’s like being in pain every single second of the day. Because if you’re not disabled, there’s no incentive to go out your way to learn about what disability is like, and that needs to be changed.”