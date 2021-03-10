Money Diary: A 26-Year-Old Disabled Woman On Benefits In Emergency Accommodation

I have noticed my spending being quite erratic during this pandemic in general and when I’ve been feeling depressed I tend to online purchase. I'm actually really grateful as while doing this money diary, I was more careful with my money overall. I don’t buy coffees out so I am glad I save money in that way. I’ve just started driving but only spend about £10 on petrol a week. I have about £1,200 in debt but I recently paid off the last £400 of my other debt, which feels amazing.

I would love to work if I could. Because of the complexity of my illness, some days I have good days and very bad days. In my last job I would be constantly calling in sick on the days I had crashes, which meant others saw me as an extremely unreliable employee. I would absolutely love to find part-time work writing online but have looked for that on and off for a long time and couldn’t get anything. So if anyone has any leads do please let me know!"