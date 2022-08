Why Do Women Have To Do ‘The Most’ In Dating?

Personal reservations aside, I can’t help but feel this is just another example of women continually being expected to do the most. As Olivia Petter writes in The Independent : "Another day, another bizarre thing women need to do with their vagina." Petter goes on to describe Goop-esque jade eggs and "expensive, unnecessary douching" but these Hollywood-endorsed endeavours are only one side of the coin. A quick scroll through TikTok’s #datenight reveals a million different ways we're expected to make ourselves smoother, softer and sexier ahead of an encounter, each 'get ready with me' video providing tips and tricks for ' doe eyes ' or a 'siren gaze'. By contrast, a look at Reddit (always dangerous) reveals that the bros are recommending "basic hygiene, nothing fancy" and "30 push-ups, just before heading out the door", with one user revealing that "cleaning up the place was key, women died when they got back to a clean nice looking place and would pretty much dive into bed". For men, there’s an obvious emphasis on physical fitness and predatory tactics, while the equivalent forums for women encourage us to make ourselves seem smaller and sweeter, undergo butterfly-like transformations and "morph from troll-hood to glam squad in about two hours".