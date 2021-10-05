Do I Have Imposter Syndrome Or Am I Just A Working Class Woman?

Twenty-five-year-old Molly is also from a working class background. She moved from Newcastle to Surrey to work as a senior creative for a car dealership.



"Sometimes it’s just so overwhelming being around posh people and having nothing to relate to them with," she tells me. "The worst part is they don’t know. It’s not like you can start your first day with 'Hi, I’m working class so don’t talk to me about Marks and Spencer!'"



"You just have to endure awkward conversations where colleagues assume you have these rich experiences like travelling or going to red brick universities," she continues.



Samantha, 29, feels similarly after recently moving from Liverpool to London to work on communications for a charity. "Yesterday I fully broke down crying because I feel so out of place and don’t know how to make friends with my colleagues," she says. "I feel like I have never had worse imposter syndrome."



Samantha tells me that she’s felt pressure to completely conceal her class background. "It's really odd working in a space where everyone's lived experience is so vastly different from your own," she explains. "It makes me aware of what I say or do, like I'm going to slip up and reveal that I’m secretly ‘rough’ or something."