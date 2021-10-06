Do I Have Imposter Syndrome Or Am I Just A Working Class Woman?

Three years ago, I landed my first professional job as a marketing copywriter. It was far from a dream job but it was in the creative industry and had all the markers of what I considered a real, adult job: a decent annual salary, benefits, a commutable office.



That might sound mundane but it was a huge jump from my previous job at a supermarket, packing bags and herding customers as they fought over reduced biscuits. On the side, I had worked as many ad hoc copywriting shifts at magazines as I could possibly fit in and completed a journalism course with a scholarship. Finally, I could put my skills and shiny new degree to use.



When I got the call to tell me that I’d been chosen for the copywriting role, I cried. At the time I was illegally subletting a room in a shared house. My bedroom was run-down and all I wanted was to earn enough to live somewhere decent. Landlords can discriminate against people on low incomes and if, like me, you don’t have parents who earn enough to be your guarantor, finding a landlord who will give you a nice home can be far from straightforward.