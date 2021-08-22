How Accent Discrimination Has Impacted My Life

My Hull accent is alive and well – perhaps with more of a Leeds twang than it once had – and any other way of speaking is inconceivable to me. It’s an evolving encyclopaedia, intrinsically linking me to my parents, my hometown and the people and places I don’t get to visit as much as I’d like to. More than anything, it’s uniquely my own. Honouring that connection does have a cost but it’s not one I’m willing to expend to satisfy someone else’s ignorance.