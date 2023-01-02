We Planned A Holiday On Our Second Date… Here’s How It Went

We soon found out that part of the tradition of the festival is pelting people with handfuls of confetti and smacking each other round the head with a plastic hammer. It’s also tradition to drink alcohol early so we stumbled through the streets bleary-eyed with prosecco in hand, brushing off flecks of multicoloured paper that I’m still finding in places to this day. As much as we wanted to soak up the culture, the novelty of having confetti thrown as hard as possible directly in our faces started to wear thin. I was relieved to find we both felt the same and we ran off to lie in the hotel pool for the rest of the day. As we walked back to the hotel through this strange array of onions and confetti, there was an almighty feeling of content and wholesomeness. It was so simple and silly and I felt more bonded to him than ever. The fact we were both happy to leave the festival earlier than planned made me feel like we were a team.