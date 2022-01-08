Would You Let A Friend Help You Choose Your Dates?

You probably lean on your best friend for all manner of dating advice – two heads are better than one and all that. But would you go one step further and allow them to help you choose your dates in the first place?
Tinder is working on a new feature that would allow you do that. It's understood to be called "Swipe Party" and would let a friend join in with your Tinder session virtually. Instead of having to be in the same room as them – or asking advice over WhatsApp – you could chat with your friend on the app itself after granting access to your camera and microphone. It's the dating app equivalent of Disney+'s co-viewing feature.
Advertisement
Development of "Swipe Party" was first spotted in Tinder's Android app code by the Dutch website GratisDatingTips. Tinder has since confirmed it is working on the feature to TechCrunch, but declined to give any further details, saying: "We are always exploring features to help our members connect in new, fun ways."
Of course, there's no guarantee that Swipe Party will ever make it onto Tinder – apps test and develop new features all the time, and some are discarded before being rolled out. So, watch this space for further news on whether Swipe Party will be popping off any time soon.
Dating apps seem to be evolving especially quickly since the pandemic made IRL dating a little trickier. Last year saw the launch of a new dating app that only works one day a week, and a new Tinder feature that helps you find a plus one for a wedding – yes, really.
Many apps are also taking steps to become safer and less triggering spaces for all users. Bumble has banned body-shaming as well as ableist, racist, colourist, homophobic and transphobic language, while Badoo has blocked screenshots. Here's to a kinder dating app experience for everyone.