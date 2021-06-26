This Dating App Just Blocked Screenshots

The more relaxed you feel on a dating app, the more your personality will shine through, so it's great to hear about Badoo's new "Screenshot Block" feature.
It allows Android users to prevent their private photos and conversations from being saved or shared, thereby reducing the risk of revenge porn and casual slut-shaming.
At present, there's no option for iOS users to block screenshots completely in the same way, but Badoo will send a warning message whenever someone attempts to take one. The aim is to discourage users from taking screenshots without asking permission first.
"We know sending that cheeky message or picture is all part of the fun of dating, but we are committed to creating a safe space for daters to have genuine conversations that lead to exciting possibilities," said Badoo's UK Brand Marketing Director, Natasha Briefel.
More than half (57%) of Badoo's users said they were worried about private photos or conversations being shared without their permission, while nearly a quarter (24%) said they had experienced this invasion of privacy in the past.
Nearly three-quarters (72%) said they would feel safer knowing that other people cannot screenshot their dating app conversations.
"The safety of our users is of the utmost importance to us and we are constantly developing new technology to protect daters on [our] platform," Badoo's Natasha Briefel added. "This new Screenshot Block feature is yet another way we hope to encourage honesty from our daters, allowing them to chat freely without the worry that their private messages or photos could become public."
Badoo isn't the only dating app taking strides to combat toxic behaviour. Earlier this year Bumble announced that it has updated its terms and conditions to "explicitly ban unsolicited and derogatory comments made about someone’s appearance, body shape, size, or health".
Meanwhile, Tinder has rolled out a new feature that detects harmful language as soon as it is typed, then asks users whether they really want to hit "send" on the message.