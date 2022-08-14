From Grease to Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, summer movies make holiday romances look oh-so-appealing. Who knows? Maybe you, too, will end up on a beautiful Greek island with three hot suitors. If you’ve ever been single on holiday, you’ve probably entertained the fantasy that you’ll end up sitting next to a gorgeous stranger on the airplane, or maybe that you’ll meet an attractive local who can show you all the sights. But in real life, these types of flings rarely just fall into our laps. We have to take action — whether that means approaching that cutie at the bar or joining a dating app.
Yes, dating apps can be a great way to find a date while you’re on holiday. Look for an app that shows you matches who are nearby. You might also want to choose one with a shorter bio section, so you’re not spending valuable beach time filling out a lengthy Q&A. If you’re already on a dating app that fits this description, such as Tinder or Bumble, you don’t have to download a new one for your holiday. You can simply add a line or two in your bio about the length of your stay and what you’re looking for.
Get your swiping finger ready and hit download on these apps.