The Problem With Mental Health Support For Women Of Colour

"We were best friends for years before we started working on Mendü. We’ve both had our struggles with mental health in various aspects of our lives – directly and indirectly. I had lost my mother to suicide following long-term mental health issues and Calah was struggling in graduate school due to mental health problems which were precipitated by being in an environment which did not recognise the challenges of being a woman of colour. After years of super deep conversations (often over wine and cheese) we started wondering: where are the wellness messages that are targeted to women who look like us? Everyone has their own struggles and mental health journeys are all different but we weren’t finding anything that really spoke to the distinct issues we were having to grapple with in our day to day. We wanted something that would speak directly to us. And that didn’t exist…yet. We overcame [our mental health problems] by supporting each other, by having a tribe that had our back. Mendü was born because mainstream mental wellbeing services are not made for people of colour.