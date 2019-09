Amber Dee, professional counsellor and founder of Black Female Therapists says that not feeling protected and nurtured by teachers at a young age would have a significant impact on any child, but it would, she says, be felt especially deeply by a young black girl as "[she] is not afforded the same childhood benefits as a young white girl." This will, she says, come into play when she's forming her early views on her place in the world and her relationships with others. Dee says the lasting effects of this are clear, citing the numerous reports which show black women struggle more with depression and anxiety than any other gender or ethnicity. This can lead, she says, to "higher dropout rates which leads to fewer job opportunities, fears of being vulnerable, and having to overcompensate, which lead to many other complications in life, including mental and physical health issues."