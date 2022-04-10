These Are Easter’s Top Staycation Destinations, According to Airbnb

The first bank holiday of the year is coming up and it's a double treat. From Friday 15th April to Monday 18th, we have four whole days off work.
This makes it an ideal time for a last-minute staycation, so it's helpful that Airbnb has released a list of its top Easter trending destinations. It's a varied list that includes a Northern city centre, a Cotswolds hotspot, and coastal towns in England, Scotland and Wales.
Amanda Cupples of Airbnb said: "The nation is set to enjoy the first Easter weekend without Covid restrictions in two years, and it’s great to see Brits are exploring up-and-coming areas of the UK to make the most of it. The top trending destination list provides ample inspiration for those looking to get away and explore a new place over the long weekend."
Check out all of the trending destinations in this slideshow.