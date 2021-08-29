These Are The UK’s New Coastal Hotspots, According To Rightmove

It's no secret that coastal towns enjoyed a popularity boost during the pandemic as many of us tried to recalibrate our work-life balance.
Though it's being reported that young people are flocking back to cities now that most social distancing restrictions have been lifted, many coastal towns remain in very high demand.
After all, just as many Brits have decided to swap city bustle for the peace of the countryside, some of us just can't get enough of beach walks, sea air and a slightly quieter way of life.
According to Rightmove's Tim Bannister, the continued popularity of the UK's coastal towns is being fuelled by "multiple factors that we’ve seen this year – such as demand for space, and the ability to work from home".
"However," Bannister adds, "all of this does mean that in some of the coastal locations that have seen more buyers from other locations, there is added competition as people search for their next home."
These days, it's not just well known, London-adjacent seaside resorts like Brighton, Whitstable and Margate that are welcoming people who want to move on from the big city.
According to Rightmove's figures, the town of Helensburgh in Dumbartonshire has seen the steepest price rise of any coastal town in the UK. Prices in the Scottish resort have risen by 27% since 2019, though at present the average Helensburgh home still comes in at around £236,000, which is a little under the UK average of £251,000.
The picturesque harbour town of Padstow in Cornwall has seen a 24% rise, putting the average house price at nearly £625,000, which is even higher than in London.
Thankfully, many of the coastal hotspots are still relatively affordable, such as Whitby in North Yorkshire, Rhyl in Denbighshire and Girvan in Ayrshire. Check out the UK's top 10 coastal hotspots according to Rightmove below.