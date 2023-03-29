The Biggest Bridal Fashion Trends Include Party Dresses & Feathers

Frances Solá-Santiago
Photo: Courtesy of Nadia Manjarrez.
This year, wedding fashion will take a turn for the glamorous. As evidenced by the New York Bridal Fashion Week lineups, casual slip dresses and minimalist suits are being traded for can't-miss trends that give brides-to-be their main character moment.
This year, we can expect the glittering styles and over-the-top silhouettes to get even bigger. Think: opera gloves, high-neck styles, party-ready fabrics, and ultra-high slits that make up for the minimalist stint we’ve witnessed since the pandemic put a temporary stop on large ceremonies and celebrations and gave rise to micro-weddings and elopements.
Ahead, take a look at some of the most exciting trends walking down the aisle this year.
Advertisement
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.

High-Neck Gowns

Photo: Courtesy of Honor NYC.
While turtlenecks bring to mind autumn essentials, rather than wedding wear, this year, brides will be adopting this high-neck silhouette into their aisle style. Designs from brands like Katherine Tash, LaPointe, and Andrew Kwon varied from turtleneck tops to dramatic high-neck halter dresses.
Galvan
Crepe Sienna Bridal Dress
£1595.00
Galvan London
Reformation
Blu Silk Dress
£448.00
Reformation
Staud
Ilana Bow-back Grosgrain Maxi Dress
£360.00
Matches Fashion

Dresses With Slits

Photo: Courtesy of OWN Studio.
Sure, sultry slits have been a staple of bridal fashion for years. But, if Bridal Fashion Week’s lineups are any indication, they’re about to get even more risqué, with designers like Dana Harel and Alexandra Grecco showcasing thigh-high slits that are anything but subtle.
Nili Lotan
Katie Backless Silk-satin Gown
£2030.00
Matches Fashion
Lulus
Now And Always White Beaded Embroidered St...
£425.00
Lulus
For Love And Lemons
For Love & Lemons X Revolve Willow Gown
£648.00
Revolve

Party Looks

Photo: Courtesy of Lela Rose.
You’ve already heard of versatile bridal mini dresses that can take brides from the altar to the reception. Now, designers are incorporating even more party-ready elements. Take, for example, the latex draped dress by Houghton, the iridescent gown by Nadia Manjarrez, or the flouncy bubble skirt at Lela Rose.
The OWN Studio
Style 073 // Sequin Halter Mini
£950.00
The OWN Studio
Alice + Olivia
Dylan Vegan Leather Wide Leg Pant
£345.00
Alice + Olivia
Rebecca Vallance
Bridal Madeline Minidress
£419.00
mytheresa

Long Sleeves

Photo: Courtesy of Eloquii.
As bridal trends take a turn for the dramatic, it’s only natural that sleeves are becoming longer and more voluminous, giving brides an elegant, timeless look. Designers like Anne Barge, Honor, and Theia took on the classic silhouette this season.
Kamperett
Adelaide Gown
£1575.00
The Fall Bride
Honor
Look 04
Honor NYC
Clover London
Eden
£1500.00
Clover London

Feather Detailing

Photo: Courtesy of Rebecca Vallance.
With party dressing becoming a ready-to-wear trend, it was about time that feathers also joined the bridal realm. Designers like LaPointe, Houghton, and Eloquii explored the airy embellishment in unexpected ways on modern pieces like sheer blazers, crop tops, and pants.
Advertisement
Retrofete
Dolly Strapless Feather Trimmed Gown
£840.00
Net-A-Porter
Rebecca Vallance
Sylvie Feather-embellished Mini Dress
£651.00
Farfetch
16ARLINGTON
Blaise Feather-trimmed Satin Strapless Gown
£1695.00
Matches Fashion

Opera Gloves

Photo: Courtesy of Sophie et Voila.
Bridgerton’s impact on bridal fashion has been strong, with Regency-era styles like corsets appearing on wedding dresses in seasons past. So it was only natural that opera gloves would follow. This time, designers offered modern takes with sheer fabrics, beaded embellishments, and fingerless versions that made the accessory look anything but costume-like. See: Badgley Mischka who presented a "something blue" pair.
Nana Jacqueline
Danielle Gloves
£92.00
Nana Jacqueline
Y.A.S
Bridal Satin Long Sleeve Gloves In White
£20.00
ASOS
Styland
Feather-trim Detail Gloves
£309.00
Farfetch

Drop Waist

Photo: Courtesy of Houghton.
A staple of the 1920s, drop waist gowns are making their way into the 2020s, especially in the bridal fashion landscape. Brands like Sophie et Voila, Houghton, and Julie Vino are reimagining the lower waist silhouettes through corsets and loose-fitting styles that are anything but passé.
L'Academie
Caris Maxi Dress
£248.00£294.00
Revolve
Sophie et Voila
Hiba Dress
Sophie et Voila
Danielle Frankel
Nina
£6583.00
Danielle Frankel

More from Trends

R29 Original Series

Advertisement