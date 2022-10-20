2023’s Biggest Bridal Trends Include Opera Gloves & Latex Dresses

Come next year, wedding fashion will take a turn for the glamorous. As evidenced by the New York Bridal Fashion Week Fall 2023 lineup, casual slip dresses and minimalist suits are being traded for can't-miss trends that give brides-to-be their main character moment.
While Spring 2023 nuptials fashion was big on drama with bow details, embellished veils, and balloon skirts, we can expect the glittering styles and over-the-top silhouettes to get even bigger for autumn/winter brides. Think: opera gloves, high-neck styles, party-ready fabrics, and ultra-high slits that make up for the minimalist stint we’ve witnessed since the pandemic put a temporary stop on large ceremonies and celebrations and gave rise to micro-weddings and elopements.
Ahead, take a look at some of the most exciting trends walking down the aisle next year straight from the runways.
High-Neck Gowns
While turtlenecks bring to mind winter essentials, rather than wedding wear, next year, brides will be adopting this high-neck silhouette into their aisle style. Designs from brands like Katherine Tash, LaPointe, and Andrew Kwon varied from turtleneck tops to dramatic high-neck halter dresses.
Dresses With Thigh-High Slits
Sure, sultry slits have been a staple of bridal fashion for years. But, if Bridal Fashion Week’s lineups are any indication, they’re about to get even more risque, with designers like Dana Harel and Alexandra Grecco showcasing thigh-high slits that are anything but subtle.
Party Frocks
You’ve already heard of versatile bridal mini dresses that can take brides from the altar to the reception. Now, designers are incorporating even more party-ready elements. Take, for example, the latex draped dress by Houghton, the iridescent gown by Nadia Manjarrez, or the flouncy bubble skirt at Lela Rose.
Long Sleeves
As bridal trends take a turn for the dramatic, it’s only natural that sleeves are becoming longer and more voluminous, giving brides an elegant, timeless look. Designers like Anne Barge, Honor, and Theia took on the classic silhouette this season.
Feather Detailing
With party dressing becoming a ready-to-wear trend, it was about time that feathers also joined the bridal realm. Designers like LaPointe, Houghton, and Eloquii explored the airy embellishment in unexpected ways on modern pieces like sheer blazers, crop tops, and pants.
Opera Gloves
Bridgerton’s impact on bridal fashion has been strong, with Regency-era styles like corsets appearing on wedding dresses in seasons past. So it was only natural that opera gloves would follow. This time, designers offered modern takes with sheer fabrics, beaded embellishments, and fingerless versions that made the accessory look anything but costume-like. See: Badgley Mischka who presented a "something blue" pair.