2023’s Biggest Bridal Trends Include Opera Gloves & Latex Dresses

While Spring 2023 nuptials fashion was big on drama with bow details, embellished veils, and balloon skirts, we can expect the glittering styles and over-the-top silhouettes to get even bigger for autumn/winter brides. Think: opera gloves, high-neck styles, party-ready fabrics, and ultra-high slits that make up for the minimalist stint we’ve witnessed since the pandemic put a temporary stop on large ceremonies and celebrations and gave rise to micro-weddings and elopements.