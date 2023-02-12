Does ‘Made in Britain’ Mean Your Clothes Are More Sustainable?

Kakkar, who grew up in India and spent her fashion education working in embroidery houses and factories, says there are "so many healthy options". "You have really good factory owners out there who are driven with value, and they have integrity. When there are low margins and when there’s a lack of promised orders perhaps, that’s when factory owners are put into desperate situations," she continues. But that is not unique to countries in the Global South; it is a fact of business worldwide. "Unfortunately I don’t think nearly enough has been done by either policy makers or consumers to ensure responsible, ethical manufacturing, not only in Bangladesh but all around the globe. Policy makers have not established any real legislation that would guarantee the ethical, environmental provenance of any garment being manufactured, and consumers, largely, are driven by price of products – with no real consideration of the true value in terms of human and environmental costs of the product they are buying," says Browne.