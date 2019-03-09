7 Shops To Stalk For The Best High Street Wedding Dresses

Some of us love the idea of a big, extravagant wedding – a castle in the countryside, a destination soirée on a tropical island or a huge banquet with family and friends. As we enter the wonderful world of adulting however, these grand ambitions are often tempered by money matters. But even if the dress is a big focus, it doesn't have to be one of the most expensive parts. After all, you'll probably want to save some cash for the honeymoon.
For the bride who would rather invest in the party, the afterparty or the big holiday after the big day, we've researched seven shops that might have the perfect dress without the enormous price tag...