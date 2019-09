7 Shops To Stalk For The Best High Street Wedding Dresses

Some of us love the idea of a big, extravagant wedding – a castle in the countryside, a destination soirée on a tropical island or a huge banquet with family and friends. As we enter the wonderful world of adulting however, these grand ambitions are often tempered by money matters . But even if the dress is a big focus, it doesn't have to be one of the most expensive parts. After all, you'll probably want to save some cash for the honeymoon.