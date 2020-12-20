These Are The UK’s Dream Wedding Destinations

Pinterest has predicted that low-key weddings will be in next year as many couples scale back plans following the pandemic.
There are obvious benefits to this minimalist approach – not least saving money and reducing the impact on the planet.
Still, this doesn't mean that couples won't be aiming to make their big day as special as possible. Picking the right location is vital, and according to new research, St Ives in Cornwall is the UK's "dream" wedding destination.
St Ives, a historic fishing village which has blossomed into a popular holiday destination, has recently been named the happiest place to live in the UK. This definitely bodes well for couples about to start married life together.
The pretty coastal town placed first in new research commissioned by NerdWallet – ahead of two very different Scottish destinations: the Isle of Skye in second and Edinburgh in third. The Cotswolds and London made up the top five.
Staycation favourite the Lake District was named the UK's dream proposal destination, followed by Cornwall, the Scottish Highlands, Edinburgh and the Cotswolds.
New York was named the dream proposal destination outside of the UK, followed by Florence in Italy, Paris in France, Santorini in Greece and Bali in Indonesia.
Despite the growing popularity of staycations, the research also suggests that many Brits still prefer the idea of honeymooning abroad. The Maldives, Maui in Hawaii, Santorini, Puglia in Italy and Kyoto in Japan were named the dream honeymoon destinations.
If you're looking for even more wedding ideas, Spotify has recently revealed the UK's most popular wedding songs of the year, a list which includes classic bangers by Ed Sheeran, Whitney Houston, Bruno Mars and John Legend.