I Redecorated My £750 A Month Flat In Edinburgh & Here’s What It Looks Like

We brought a lot of our furniture from our old place and have been slowly replacing it. As an interior designer I am used to working with a client on a budget and within a timeframe. I wish I could do that with my own home but alas, I never have the time and the budget at once so for the past year and a half, we have been redoing each room slowly. The more I add our personality to our home, the more I love it. I can’t imagine moving any time soon because we are truly happy in our home. It’s not perfect and of course there are drawbacks, like no private parking and having to walk up a lot of stairs – which is never fun when you're lugging your shopping and a toddler at the same time! But we love it because when we open the door, we feel at home.