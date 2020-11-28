This Is The Happiest Place To Live In The UK (& It’s In Tier 1)

Five of the top 20 places are coastal towns, reflecting the fact Rightmove found that people in rural villages and coastal areas were generally happier than those in towns and cities.
The picturesque surfing resort of St Ives in Cornwall is named the happiest place in the UK. Coincidentally, locals have an additional reason to celebrate this week: Cornwall is one of the few areas of the UK which will enter Tier 1 when we leave lockdown.
Advertisement
Rightmove compiled its list by taking into account different 10 factors, ranging from the quality of shops and restaurants to the array of green spaces that locals have on their doorstep.
People were also asked to rate the friendliness of their neighbours, the sense of belonging they feel in their local area, and how comfortable they feel being themselves there.
The market town of Skipton in Yorkshire places second on the list, followed by the spa town of Leamington Spa in Warwickshire.
The Welsh spa town of Llandrindod Wells – which can lay claim to the lowest house prices and rents in the top 20 – finishes fourth.
Only one area of London makes the top ten: the leafy southwest suburb of Richmond-upon-Thames, where the average two-bed flat will set you back more than £1,800 a month.
Check out the top 20 below, including how much the average two-bed in the area costs per month.
“Overall, I think lockdown has enabled people to rediscover what’s on their doorstep, and spending more time in their local areas has made people value their surroundings and communities so much more," Rightmove's Tim Bannister said in response to the results.
"This year’s study shows a greater appreciation for green spaces and nature, and a strong correlation between people living in coastal and rural areas and how happy people are where they live," he added.