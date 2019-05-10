6 Timeless Nail-Polish Shades Fitting For Any Bride

With celebrity nails on the mind, like the cool rhinestone talons from this year's Met Gala, we're considering the unique importance of the occasion manicure. It also happens that summer bridal season is coming up. So, it's only appropriate to contemplate the big day that trumps them all: your wedding.
You've chosen the flowers and the bridesmaid colour palette, and your wedding-day manicure should get the same careful consideration. Thus, we've broken down the nail-polish colors specifically designed with brides in mind (complete with cute matrimony monikers, too). From Essie's Blushing Bride (a nude peachy tone) to the perfect "something blue" by OPI, find the perfect polish to top your own picturesque white-dress moment.
Refinery29's selection is purely editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items we love! As part of our business model we do work with affiliates; if you directly purchase something from a link on this article, we may earn a small amount of commission. Transparency is important to us at Refinery29, if you have any questions please reach out to us.