12 Nude Nail Polishes That Have Reached Best-Seller Status

Shopping for nude nail polish can be a crapshoot. But the next time you're standing under the fluorescent lights of your local Boots, rotating 10 different bottles through your hands to see which one is the closest to your skin tone, we have your answer. Ahead, we've compiled a list of the best-selling, your-nails-but-better polishes ever created, organised by brand.
Whether you shop for affordability, stocking OPI, Essie, and a bunch of Sally Hansen's quick-dry bottles, or you're heavy into the more niche labels like non-toxic Nails Inc, scroll on for the best barely-there nail polishes everyone else is buying. Because the world's most popular nude seems like a guarantee that you'll love it, too.
Refinery29's selection is purely editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items we love! As part of our business model we do work with affiliates; if you directly purchase something from a link on this article, we may earn a small amount of commission. Transparency is important to us at Refinery29, if you have any questions please reach out to us.