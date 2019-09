The Best Quick-Dry Nail Polishes To Buy If You Have No Patience

Imagine you just finished painting your nails. During a full episode of The Ted Bundy Files , you trimmed, filed, and buffed. You painted one layer of polish followed by a second coat because the first one was too sheer — and finally, after 45 minutes and a little cuticle clean up, you’re done. That is until you stand up and accidentally brush your hand across the coffee table. Just like that, your perfectly polished ring finger is a smudged mess.