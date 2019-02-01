The Best Quick-Dry Nail Polishes To Buy If You Have No Patience

Imagine you just finished painting your nails. During a full episode of The Ted Bundy Files, you trimmed, filed, and buffed. You painted one layer of polish followed by a second coat because the first one was too sheer — and finally, after 45 minutes and a little cuticle clean up, you’re done. That is until you stand up and accidentally brush your hand across the coffee table. Just like that, your perfectly polished ring finger is a smudged mess.
If you're constantly dealing with a similar situation — polish that refuses to dry as fast as you need it to — consider investing in a quick-dry formula. Now, there are a lot polishes out there with speedy claims, so we asked manicure pro Naomi Yasuda to break down the ones that actually live up to their label.
Ahead, you'll find the best quick-dry nail polishes in a range of gorgeous shades. From bright tangerine to sheer sparkle, invest in the one that speaks to you — so you can get back to living your life, even five minutes post-manicure.
