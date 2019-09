A Full Timeline Of Ted Bundy's Crimes, Starting At Age 14

It’s been exactly 30 years since one of the most notorious serial killers in history was executed for his multiple and horrific crimes during 1970s, though it’s believed the timeline of Ted Bundy’s murders actually began in the late 1960s. He murdered at least 28 young women — some we still might not know about, and probably never will — along with kidnapping, burglary, and grand theft auto. He, to put it bluntly, was bad as they come. But even still, 30 years later, we’re still just as transfixed on the serial killer as ever. Now, his story is getting even more focus thanks to Netflix's controversial Bundy biopic, Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil & Vile, which has critics wondering how much Bundy is too much.