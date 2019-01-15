Netflix's Ted Bundy Documentary Is Made To Give You Chills

The series promises never-before-heard insight into Bundy's motivations from his perspective, which has confused the public for decades. After all, one of the main facets of Bundy's trial was that to many, he defied the traditional serial-killer stereotype — one of the key reasons he stayed evaded capture for as long as he did. "He didn't look like anybody's notion of somebody who would tear apart young girls," says an unnamed interviewee in the opening of the trailer.