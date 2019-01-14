Netflix's Ted Bundy Documentary Is Made To Give You Chills

Netflix is taking full advantage of our obsession with true crime — more specifically, our growing obsession with charismatic killers.
The streaming service released the first trailer for Conversations With a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes, and it's just as chilling as you'd expect. The four-part series centers around the infamous serial killer, known for his good looks, charm, and for having brutally slain over 30 women in the '70s. Directed by Joe Berlinger, the documentary series weaves together exclusive audio interviews of Bundy that were conducted while he was on death row in Florida in 1980.
The series promises never-before-heard insight into Bundy's motivations from his perspective, which has confused the public for decades. After all, one of the main facets of Bundy's trial was that to many, he defied the traditional serial-killer stereotype — one of the key reasons he stayed evaded capture for as long as he did. "He didn't look like anybody's notion of somebody who would tear apart young girls," says an unnamed interviewee in the opening of the trailer.
It's truly the year of Ted Bundy, as Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile, a feature film about Bundy starring Zac Efron, is due to premiere at Sundance Film Festival. The movie will also be directed by Berlinger.
Conversations With a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes, will be available on on January 24, the 30th anniversary of Ted Bundy's execution.
