For one reason or another, our obsession with true crime series shows no sign of diminishing. From The Assassination of Gianni Versace to Evil Genius, The Staircase to Making A Murderer, in 2018 there's been scarcely any time to watch fictional TV dramas, what with all the documentaries to get through.
With 2019 set to bring even more old cases to the small screen (first up is Netflix's Conversations With A Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes about the notorious serial killer Ted Bundy, who targeted young women across the United States in the 1970s), it's going to be hard to keep up with the latest goings on in the cases you've invested in thus far.
Here, to help you out, is the latest news in some of the most watched, and listened to, true crime series.