Where Is Teresa Halbach's Story In Making A Murderer Part Two?

It’s a refrain with which we’re all too familiar and society continues to be fascinated by: woman is killed, sexually abused or goes missing and her absence is the catapult for a (supposedly) cinematically richer story about the men subsequently affected by (or to blame for) the tragedy. This perspective will probably give you déjà vu, particularly if you’re familiar with t he concept of "fridging" , a trope popularised by comic books which would use the death, disappearance or literal instance of putting a woman in a fridge as a plot device to allow the male character reason for triumph, empathy and eventually, justice. But it’s a circumstance that is too regularly echoed in real life as well as fiction. The momentous success of Making A Murderer – which prompted hundreds of thousands to sign petitions for Avery's release , which saw people protest with "Justice for Avery" banners, which saw MaM merch pop up on Etsy – and its imminent revival further puts the use of women’s real-life trauma as entertainment in a really shady area.