Where Is Teresa Halbach's Story In Making A Murderer Part Two?

In Part Two we’re introduced to a new powerhouse defence team. Private post-conviction attorney Kathleen Zellner becomes the public face of the Avery case. Her career history is certainly an impressive one; she’s successfully overturned 17 convictions and every one of her clients has walked free. Notably, it wasn’t until after the first season of Making A Murderer was released and hungrily absorbed by an international audience that Zellner decided to take the case, but it wasn’t until then that the quest for new evidence (and the debunking of frustratingly questionable evidence) was given new, crucial momentum. The quest is for justice, but it's primarily told from the perspective of justice for Avery – a perspective that grates a bit when we consider the ongoing heartache experienced by Halbach's family and friends, which isn't anywhere near as well covered in the documentary or our public conversations about the case.