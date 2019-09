Fridging 2.0: TV's Obsession With Vulnerable Women

Sounds pretty familiar, right? That’s because it’s the lens through which women are presented on television at the moment. First it was fridging; a concept born out of comic book fiction in which women were put in fridges (both literally and metaphorically, but mainly it means they were killed off) early on as a centring plot device for the big strong man to resolve. More recently, abduction and abuse crept to the forefront of the female narrative, though. It’s no secret that entertainment has a worrying fascination with missing girls – Kiri, The Missing, Top of the Lake, Sharp Objects and so on all lean on society’s deep-rooted fear of and protectiveness towards young, vulnerable women. But now, within this new, weird realm of contemporary female archetypes, women’s psychological torment is the crux of today’s most popular programmes: Villanelle in Killing Eve, Camille in Sharp Objects and, if we venture into recent films, Claire Foy's Sawyer in Unsane.