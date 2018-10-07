Fridging 2.0: TV's Obsession With Vulnerable Women

This speaks to the fears of many of today’s women. After an eternity of having our opinions, voices and presence devalued by systemic sexism, having to defend our feelings isn't anything new. Rhetoric about women being "too emotional" or "crazy" are so deeply ingrained that when "gaslighting" snuck into our day-to-day vocabulary, many of us were relieved at just being able to name that feeling of being persistently psychologically manipulated. So leaning on a lead character like Joanna, whose mental health is brought into question and thus her credibility both as a mother and in the wider context of the show, is troubling. It makes the female audience just as overwhelmingly confused and intimidated as we imagine her to be.