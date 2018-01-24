There’s one aspect of consuming missing-girl dramas that never seems to falter: We’re all rooting for a satisfying, if not happy, ending. Maybe that’s why they work so well, because despite the torture and torment, there’s still hope of a restored life, reunion and even revenge. We’re obsessed with the adrenaline of the escape. We question what we’d do if we were in this situation: What object would we pick up to knock our captor round the head with? Would we be able to run to the door and unlock it before they caught us? After that, we crave the reunion. The deep exhale of pent-up anxiety. The feeling of seeing the mother and daughter in each other's arms again. The joy of seeing two actors we’ve come to know separately, share the same scene for the first time. Could the appeal of these shows actually lie in the hope factor? I hope so. Putting everything else aside, the hope of finding Kiri’s killer is the reason I’ll be tuning in on Wednesday night.